NEW JUMEIRAH CAMPAIGN ILLUMINATES THE BEAUTY OF ARABIAN HOSPITALITY IN CINEMATIC TRIBUTE
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 February 2026: Jumeirah, the global hospitality group and member of Dubai Holding, has unveiled Our Flame – a new cinematic campaign that captures the essence of its Arabian hospitality through a powerful visual and emotional thread: light passed from one soul, one destination, to the next.
Conceived as a brand poem rather than a conventional commercial, the campaign video is written and narrated by award-winning Emirati poet Shamma Al Bastaki and directed by acclaimed Ghanaian Dutch filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei. Together, they craft an artistic reflection on what it means to be present, to welcome, and to connect – values rooted in the region’s longstanding tradition of warmth and generosity.
The short film follows a flame-like glow, inspired by the flame within the Jumeirah logo, as it moves across Jumeirah’s portfolio – from Dubai’s architectural icons to the cliffs of Capri and the overwater villas of the Maldives. Rather than representing a specific hotel, the light symbolises a feeling; the quiet, meaningful gestures that define true hospitality: a door opened, a cup offered, a moment shared.
A leading voice in the UAE’s contemporary literature scene, Shamma Al Bastaki brings a lyrical, bilingual narration to the film. Her words explore themes of memory and place, drawing on her deep cultural roots and poetic sensitivity to convey the emotional texture of being hosted, and truly seen, at Jumeirah.
Shamma Al Bastaki said: “I was drawn to Jumeirah’s vision for the film as a creative collaboration of visuals and verse, with light as its protagonist. I wanted the script to move as a contemporary echo of one of our oldest stories: strangers becoming familiar around firelight, tracing flame and starlight, to tell stories, make poetry, be met, connect, and find their way home.”
The film is directed by Emmanuel Adjei, the Ghanaian Dutch creative known for visually arresting works that bridge fine art, fashion and film. With a portfolio that includes collaborations with Beyoncé (Black Is King), Jay-Z (Adnis), Madonna (Dark Ballet), and luxury houses such as Mugler and Tiffany & Co., Adjei brings a nuanced global eye to Jumeirah’s world. His direction in Our Flame captures both scale and intimacy; sweeping landscapes give way to meaningful gestures, with light used as an invitation rather than spectacle.
“When I first thought about how to bring Jumeirah’s hospitality to life on screen, the image that came to me was simple: warmth. Not just in the physical sense, but in the way a gesture, no matter how small, can make someone feel truly seen and cared for,” says Adjei. “I wanted to show hospitality as something real – living and breathing. It’s not just about a service; it’s about belonging.”
Launching today, the campaign will premiere with a 90-second film shared across select owned and paid channels, followed by a 30-second cut that will be distributed more widely. It will also form part of private brand engagements and cultural showcases throughout 2026.
