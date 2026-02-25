403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Strikes Historic Naval Export Deal in Southeast Asia
(MENAFN) Two armored, weapons-equipped multi-purpose patrol boats developed entirely within Türkiye's defense industry are set for export to a Southeast Asian nation, marking the country's first shipment of this class of naval platform to the region, according to information disclosed last week.
The deal was brokered through a strategic partnership between Bay Galata, an international defense contractor, and Kraken Marine Industries, a firm specializing in design and engineering. Together, they have pioneered a model designed to deliver boutique, high-technology maritime products to global buyers.
The agreement represents yet another milestone for Türkiye's defense export sector, which has surpassed $10 billion in total exports across a broad portfolio of platforms — with the shipbuilding segment drawing increasing attention on the international stage.
Breaking into a Western-Dominated Market
Southeast Asia's maritime security procurement landscape has long been shaped by European and American suppliers. Turkish manufacturers are now positioning themselves as a competitive alternative, driven by what industry officials describe as a superior performance-to-cost ratio.
Beyond pricing advantages, Turkish firms are offering end-to-end support packages encompassing pre- and post-sale services, operator training programs, and local production incentives for purchasing nations. Electronic systems, navigation technologies, and domestically developed weapons and turret solutions are among the capabilities drawing buyer interest.
Built for Speed, Armor, and Versatility
The patrol boats are engineered to address the full spectrum of maritime threats facing Southeast Asian coastal states — from piracy and smuggling networks to illegal fishing operations that strain regional enforcement resources.
Their high-speed, high-maneuverability design enables rapid threat response in the region's complex waterways, including narrow channels and shallow river mouths where conventional vessels struggle to operate. Armored hulls provide ballistic protection for onboard personnel during close-quarters engagements, while integrated weapon systems elevate the boats beyond passive surveillance roles into active defense and offensive-capable platforms.
Crucially, the design architecture allows the boats to maintain operational effectiveness across both open-ocean conditions and shallow inshore environments — a dual-capability advantage that defense analysts say strengthens their appeal as a regional reference export for subsequent sales across Southeast Asia.
The partnership between Bay Galata and Kraken Marine Industries aims to use the successful delivery of this first contract to expand Türkiye's naval footprint both regionally and in broader international markets.
The deal was brokered through a strategic partnership between Bay Galata, an international defense contractor, and Kraken Marine Industries, a firm specializing in design and engineering. Together, they have pioneered a model designed to deliver boutique, high-technology maritime products to global buyers.
The agreement represents yet another milestone for Türkiye's defense export sector, which has surpassed $10 billion in total exports across a broad portfolio of platforms — with the shipbuilding segment drawing increasing attention on the international stage.
Breaking into a Western-Dominated Market
Southeast Asia's maritime security procurement landscape has long been shaped by European and American suppliers. Turkish manufacturers are now positioning themselves as a competitive alternative, driven by what industry officials describe as a superior performance-to-cost ratio.
Beyond pricing advantages, Turkish firms are offering end-to-end support packages encompassing pre- and post-sale services, operator training programs, and local production incentives for purchasing nations. Electronic systems, navigation technologies, and domestically developed weapons and turret solutions are among the capabilities drawing buyer interest.
Built for Speed, Armor, and Versatility
The patrol boats are engineered to address the full spectrum of maritime threats facing Southeast Asian coastal states — from piracy and smuggling networks to illegal fishing operations that strain regional enforcement resources.
Their high-speed, high-maneuverability design enables rapid threat response in the region's complex waterways, including narrow channels and shallow river mouths where conventional vessels struggle to operate. Armored hulls provide ballistic protection for onboard personnel during close-quarters engagements, while integrated weapon systems elevate the boats beyond passive surveillance roles into active defense and offensive-capable platforms.
Crucially, the design architecture allows the boats to maintain operational effectiveness across both open-ocean conditions and shallow inshore environments — a dual-capability advantage that defense analysts say strengthens their appeal as a regional reference export for subsequent sales across Southeast Asia.
The partnership between Bay Galata and Kraken Marine Industries aims to use the successful delivery of this first contract to expand Türkiye's naval footprint both regionally and in broader international markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment