403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cantabil unveils its new fashion destination with grand space & new design aesthetics at Najafgarh, New Delhi
(MENAFN- Value360india) With a new interior and a larger space, the renovated store allows the brand to present its versatile collections for Menswear & Footwear with premium ambience, making it a seamless & luxe shopping experience.
Cantabil India Retail Limited, one of the’country’s leading apparel manufacturers and retailers, has announced the opening of its revamped store in Najafargh, strategically located at S-402, Roshan Garden, Masoodabad, Najafgarh, ew Delhi. The upgraded store will now serve as an exclusive outlet for menswear, offering customers a lifestyle hub of power-packed work-wear to elevated casuals, a wedding & travel suit collection, signature denim, and seasonal highlights with an extensive footwear range and curated accessories, thus making it a one-stop shopping destination.
Now spanning a massive area of 2,288 sq. ft., compared to the earlier 1,000 sq. ft., the store presents a fresh retail envir nment with high-end radiant feel, fresh drops on display, smart fitting rooms, contemporary fixtures, re-designed counters, and an updated color palette. Additionally, with a more open and structured layout, it now has enhanced navigation, product visibility and overall, in-store comfort & feel for a seamless shopping experience.
The Naj’fargh store’s revamp was supported by a strategic increase of approximately 15-20% in store fabrication investment over previous standards. This reinf’rces Cantabil’s focus on the highest standards of design, comfort & retail excellence, improving the shopping environment, strengthening its presence in West Delhi, and expanding engagement with a broader customer base.
Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Deepak Bansal (Whole Time Director) of Cantabil India Retail Limited About Cantabil India Retail Limited
Cantabil Retail India Ltd. shapi’g India’s retail fashion scene since 2000. An iconic brand, we bri’g you me’’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, making fashion a family affair. Over 25 years of ’rendsetting, we’ve grown from launching menswear’in 2000 and women’s wear in 2’07 to adorable kids’ collections in 2018. 2023 saw us leveling up with footwear, perfectly complementing our ever-expanding lineup of formals, casuals, denims & wedding suits, blazers, jackets, and more. Our stylish accessories perfumes, wallets, and grooming accessories like tie sets, brooches & pocket squares turn every outfit into a statement.
Cantabil India Retail Limited, one of the’country’s leading apparel manufacturers and retailers, has announced the opening of its revamped store in Najafargh, strategically located at S-402, Roshan Garden, Masoodabad, Najafgarh, ew Delhi. The upgraded store will now serve as an exclusive outlet for menswear, offering customers a lifestyle hub of power-packed work-wear to elevated casuals, a wedding & travel suit collection, signature denim, and seasonal highlights with an extensive footwear range and curated accessories, thus making it a one-stop shopping destination.
Now spanning a massive area of 2,288 sq. ft., compared to the earlier 1,000 sq. ft., the store presents a fresh retail envir nment with high-end radiant feel, fresh drops on display, smart fitting rooms, contemporary fixtures, re-designed counters, and an updated color palette. Additionally, with a more open and structured layout, it now has enhanced navigation, product visibility and overall, in-store comfort & feel for a seamless shopping experience.
The Naj’fargh store’s revamp was supported by a strategic increase of approximately 15-20% in store fabrication investment over previous standards. This reinf’rces Cantabil’s focus on the highest standards of design, comfort & retail excellence, improving the shopping environment, strengthening its presence in West Delhi, and expanding engagement with a broader customer base.
Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Deepak Bansal (Whole Time Director) of Cantabil India Retail Limited About Cantabil India Retail Limited
Cantabil Retail India Ltd. shapi’g India’s retail fashion scene since 2000. An iconic brand, we bri’g you me’’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, making fashion a family affair. Over 25 years of ’rendsetting, we’ve grown from launching menswear’in 2000 and women’s wear in 2’07 to adorable kids’ collections in 2018. 2023 saw us leveling up with footwear, perfectly complementing our ever-expanding lineup of formals, casuals, denims & wedding suits, blazers, jackets, and more. Our stylish accessories perfumes, wallets, and grooming accessories like tie sets, brooches & pocket squares turn every outfit into a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment