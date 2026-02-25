403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Minal Kanhere, Consultant Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.
(MENAFN- dentsu) With the arrival of spring, Holi brings high spirits, happiness and positive energy. Holi is full of excitement and playful, colourful celebrations. This festival of colours, here are some precautions and safety tips on eye care:
Use organic/natural colours: As far as possible, steer away from using artificial colours containing toxic and harsh chemicals which can cause damage to the eyes. Switch to herbal or organic colours which are safer.
Protective eyewear: Use clear or dark goggles while playing colours to shield your eyes from colours or coloured water. You can also apply a small quantity of coconut or olive oil around the eyes as a protective barrier.
Avoid contact lenses: Strictly avoid wearing contact lenses while playing colours. Wearing contact lenses could be very risky as it may lead to a painful and potentially blinding corneal infection.
Supervise children: Children should play colours only under adult supervision. They should be taught to avoid spraying water or throwing colours near the eyes while playing. They should be taught and explained about the importance of eye protection. ‘
Water balloons: Water balloons should be used safely and carefully while playing Holi. Avoid throwing the water balloons directly on the face or eyes as they may cause severe eye damage due to pressure.
Fire safety: Be careful around Holi diyas and the Holi fire as going too close can lead to thermal burns to the eyes. Melted wax or hot oil from the diyas may accidentally enter the eyes leading to severe ocular burns.
Wash with water: In case of accidental entry of colours or coloured water into the eyes, wash the eyes with copious amounts of clean water and immediately visit an ophthalmologist.
Use artificial tears: Dust, smoke and dry colours during Holi may cause dryness, irritation, foreign body sensation and eye allergies. Use artificial tears/lubricating eyedrops and visit an ophthalmologist if the symptoms persist.
Holi can be a magical and enjoyable festival if you follow the right safety precautions and preventive measures. Always prioritize taking care of your and your loved ones’ eyes.
Use organic/natural colours: As far as possible, steer away from using artificial colours containing toxic and harsh chemicals which can cause damage to the eyes. Switch to herbal or organic colours which are safer.
Protective eyewear: Use clear or dark goggles while playing colours to shield your eyes from colours or coloured water. You can also apply a small quantity of coconut or olive oil around the eyes as a protective barrier.
Avoid contact lenses: Strictly avoid wearing contact lenses while playing colours. Wearing contact lenses could be very risky as it may lead to a painful and potentially blinding corneal infection.
Supervise children: Children should play colours only under adult supervision. They should be taught to avoid spraying water or throwing colours near the eyes while playing. They should be taught and explained about the importance of eye protection. ‘
Water balloons: Water balloons should be used safely and carefully while playing Holi. Avoid throwing the water balloons directly on the face or eyes as they may cause severe eye damage due to pressure.
Fire safety: Be careful around Holi diyas and the Holi fire as going too close can lead to thermal burns to the eyes. Melted wax or hot oil from the diyas may accidentally enter the eyes leading to severe ocular burns.
Wash with water: In case of accidental entry of colours or coloured water into the eyes, wash the eyes with copious amounts of clean water and immediately visit an ophthalmologist.
Use artificial tears: Dust, smoke and dry colours during Holi may cause dryness, irritation, foreign body sensation and eye allergies. Use artificial tears/lubricating eyedrops and visit an ophthalmologist if the symptoms persist.
Holi can be a magical and enjoyable festival if you follow the right safety precautions and preventive measures. Always prioritize taking care of your and your loved ones’ eyes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment