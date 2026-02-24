Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Voices Concern Over Civilian Casualties In Pakistani Strikes On Afghanistan

2026-02-24 04:00:37
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Amnesty International (AI) has voiced deep concern over civilian casualties caused by Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling for a full investigation into the attacks.

In a post on its X account, AI said it was alarmed by reports of civilian deaths and injuries resulting from Pakistani airstrikes in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

The organisation stressed that these reports must be subject to thorough, independent and impartial investigations.

AI reiterated its call for all parties involved in hostilities to take every necessary measure to protect civilians, in line with their obligations under international law.

Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes on a religious seminary in southeastern Paktika province and on residential areas in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday night.

According to reports, 13 members of a single family, including women and children, were martyred and nine others wounded. Five people are still reported missing.

