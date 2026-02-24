AIADMK Promises Rs 10,000 Relief Per Family, Annual Pongal Cash Support If Voted To Power

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has unveiled an extensive set of welfare promises ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announcing direct cash assistance, expanded subsidies, and loan waivers if the party returns to power.

Addressing reporters at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, Palaniswami said that every family in Tamil Nadu would receive Rs 10,000 as a relief fund, once an AIADMK government is formed.

In addition, families would be given Rs 1,000 annually along with the traditional Pongal gift hamper during the Thai Pongal festival.

Criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that prices of essential commodities had "soared like poison," severely affecting household budgets.

He accused the government of increasing property tax, house tax and water charges, thereby placing additional financial strain on ordinary families. Among other key promises, the AIADMK said it would provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to unemployed graduates registered with employment exchanges and ₹1,000 to those who have completed Class 12. Fishermen would see their fishing ban relief increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

The party also pledged to raise free electricity for handloom weavers from 300 to 450 units and for powerloom weavers from 1,000 to 1,400 units.

Loans taken by small traders operating on urban pavements from cooperative banks would be waived.

Under the proposed 'Kulavilakku; scheme, Rs 2,000 per month would be credited directly to the bank accounts of family heads to ensure economic stability.

In the transport sector, AIADMK promised free bus travel for men in city buses while continuing the existing free travel scheme for women. Housing schemes would include government-built homes for the homeless in rural areas under the 'Amma Illam' scheme and apartment projects in urban centres.

The party further promised to enhance old-age pensions to Rs 2,000, waive educational loans, provide three free LPG cylinders annually, and extend compensation for Jallikattu victims.

Interest-free loans for minority women entrepreneurs and loan waivers for persons with disabilities were also announced as part of the party's second-phase election assurances.