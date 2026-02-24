403
US Military Partners with Elon Musk’s xAI to Integrate Grok Chatbot
(MENAFN) The US Department of War has reportedly reached an agreement with Elon Musk’s xAI to bring its Grok chatbot into classified military systems, increasing pressure on competitor Anthropic, which has declined to lift safeguards on its Claude model, as stated by reports.
The deal would make Grok the second AI system authorized for use on the military’s most sensitive networks, where intelligence analysis, weapons development, and battlefield operations are conducted. Until now, Claude, through a partnership with Palantir Technologies, has been the only AI model available on these classified platforms.
The agreement follows a summons from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to attend what is expected to be a tense meeting at the Pentagon on Tuesday.
Sources indicate that Hegseth plans to present an ultimatum: agree to make Claude accessible for “all lawful purposes” without additional safeguards, or risk facing measures such as being labeled a “supply chain risk,” a designation usually reserved for entities connected to foreign adversaries.
Anthropic has resisted Pentagon demands to remove limitations that prevent its technology from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or deployed in fully autonomous weapons systems with no humans involved.
