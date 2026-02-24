Blue Zones The Inspiration For Green Living In Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 24February 2026: Scientific research launched just over 20 years ago to find the places where people live longest, identified five 'blue zones' where nature played a fundamental role, and healthy behaviour was built into daily life.

American writer, explorer and National Geographic Fellow, Dan Buettner, first coined the term 'blue zones' after an expedition in 2000 to investigate historic longevity associated with the remote Japanese islands of Okinawa.

With a team of scientists, he then set out to discover other communities where people not only lived longer, but also enjoyed a high quality of life in their old age.

Ultimately, Sardinia, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Icaria in Greece, and Loma Linda, California joined the list of five 'blue zones', and Buettner used the term to found an organisation to create healthy communities across the United States.

The concept is a major influence behind a first of its kind development in Dubai which Talal M.Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, believes will shape luxury community design across the Gulf region and beyond.s

Keturah Reserve, the AED5.7 billion bio-living community at Mohammed Bin Rashid City's District 7, the first project of its kind in the Gulf, is under development at a moment when Dubai is making nature and human wellbeing central to how it builds its future.

Launched at the recent World Governments Summit, Dubai Municipality's Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap includes a portfolio of projects valued at more than AED4 billion, showing Dubai as a leading global sustainable city that harnesses nature to enhance human wellbeing.

Over the next five years, this will plant 1.5 million trees, create 120 new parks across nearly 3 million square metres, and weave more than 200 sports and recreational spaces into green networks across the city.

“It's a masterful plan, which showcases the ingenuity and innovation which has made Dubai one of the world's best cities in which to live and work,” said Talal.“This inspires us to create communities offering a new quality of life, where nature and its impact on people's health is an intrinsic element of design.”

Keturah Reserve, itself a veritable explosion of green, is built around the idea that three environmental inputs – air, water, and light – are the foundations of human health. Air purification systems remove not just dust particles but chemical compounds and pathogens that conventional buildings leave untouched. Water infrastructure is treated with similar precision.

The community's lighting adjusts throughout the day to mirror natural daylight, supporting the body's sleep and wake cycles in ways that standard artificial lighting cannot. Landscaping is just as deliberate, with centuries-old olive trees, thousands of mature trees sourced from Thailand, and green corridors and Japanese-inspired dry gardens built into public spaces.

For families there are safe play areas, educational programming spaces, a creche and

educational daycare centre. Summer camps, Montessori classes, and a Bio Living Farm, all designed to encourage outdoor activity and learning for children of all ages.

“The commercial case is well established, with wellness-centric properties in Dubai commanding price premiums of up to 15%, while branded residences with strong lifestyle credentials are securing premiums of 15% to 25%,” says Talal.

“Developments that successfully integrate green infrastructure, walkable streets, and community-focused amenities are expected to outperform the wider market. It's a trend that shows no sign of slowing as health and longevity move from personal aspiration to primary purchasing criterion for luxury buyers.”