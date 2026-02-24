Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Estonia On Independence Day


2026-02-24 03:30:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Estonia Alar Karis on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Estonia and its people more progress and development. (end)
