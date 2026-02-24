Pawan Hans Helicopter In Short Landing Incident In Andamans All Safe

A Pawan Hans helicopter faced trouble while landing near Mayabunder, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

A Pawan Hans spokesperson said, "Around 9:30 a.m. today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported: Pawan Hans spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "All necessary safety protocols were followed, and authorities ensured the well-being of the crew and passengers."

Passengers and crew safe, under observation

As per reports, the passengers onboard included three men, one woman, one child, and the two pilots. The rescued passengers, Rajita Devi and her infant, Kamal Ch. Das, Sipra Saha, and Nambi Amma have been admitted to Dr. RP Hospital, Mayabunder, and are under observation and treatment. The pilots are also safe, said the local authorities.

Cause of incident being assessed

Authorities are actively assessing the situation, and further details regarding the cause and circumstances of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

