Estonia Independence Day: Jaishankar Greets Nation, Vows Strong Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Estonia's Independence Day. In a post on X, he wrote, "Warm greetings to FM Margus Tsahkna, the Government and people of Estonia on their Independence Day. @Tsahkna Committed to further strengthen our friendly ties."

Significance of Estonia's Independence Day

Estonia celebrates Independence Day on February 24, marking the declaration of independence in 1918. On this day, the Salvation Committee issued the Manifesto to the People of Estonia in Tallinn, proclaiming Estonia a sovereign democratic republic.

The holiday honours the nation's struggle for freedom, including the War of Independence and the restoration of independence in 1991 after Soviet occupation. Celebrations feature a military parade, the presidential reception, and the raising of the blue, black, and white flag. Independence Day is a proud reminder of Estonia's resilience, identity, and enduring commitment to liberty and democracy.

India-Estonia Diplomatic Relations

India recognised the Republic of Estonia in September 1991, a month after it declared its independence from the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations were established in December 1991. Bilateral relations are cordial and friendly.

The Embassy of India in Tallinn was opened on 28 December 2021, headed by a Cd'A a.i. Since 1991, the Embassy of India, Helsinki (Finland) was concurrently accredited to Estonia. The first Resident Ambassador, Ajaneesh Kumar, presented his credentials on 26 April, 2022. Government of Estonia opened its Embassy in New Delhi, headed by a C.d'A in February 2012, with the first resident Ambassador presenting his credentials on 22 February, 2013. (ANI)

