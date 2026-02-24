Zelensky Reflects On Four Years Of War: We Have Defended Our Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood. Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians. He has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky said.

The President noted that today marks exactly four years since“Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv.” He said this reflects both the resilience of Ukrainians and how the country has been fighting throughout this time.

“Behind those words stand millions of our people. Behind those words stand immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24,” he emphasized.

Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's progress over four years, from a time when partners provided“body armor” to now producing over 3 million FPV drones per year.

“Just realize this. Ukraine has come a long way – from the point when we were being given body armor to the point when we ourselves produce more than three million FPV drones a year. From the days when we admired Javelins and Bayraktars to the day when we have our own Sichen, Hor, Vampire, Palianytsia, Peklo, Ruta, Flamingo. From asking to close the sky to the ability to shoot down hundreds of 'shaheds' in a single night. From hedgehogs and fortifications on the streets of Kyiv to the Kursk operation and the Spiderweb,” he said.

He stressed that this is not enough - the Ukrainian government will do more because Russia continues to fight by all means against peace and against Ukrainians.

Zelensky added that things that once seemed fantastical have now become reality, such as Patriots, IRIS systems, NASAMS, F-16s, and domestic long-range weapons.

“And little else lifts Ukrainian spirits like the footage of the enemy's military facilities and oil refineries burning. When it happened for the first time – it was major news. Now – it is almost daily,” he noted.

The President also said that the word“bavovna” (“cotton”) has taken on a new meaning and recalled the joy Ukrainians felt when they heard the first“bavovna” in Russia.

“It is not malice – this is simply what justice sounds like in Ukrainian. It sounds like Stuhna, Vilkha, Neptune, and the roar with which the cruiser Moskva sank. Back then – it was a big moment. Later – it became a tradition,” he said.

Today marks fourthof Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

As previously reported, four years ago on February 24, 2022, at around 3:40, the first column of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region, and Ukrainians in many cities awoke to the first enemy missile strikes.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine