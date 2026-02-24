Russians Launch More Than 100 Strikes On Sumy Region, Damaging Educational And Medical Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

No people were injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The Russians used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

In the Mykolaivka rural community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, and in the Shalyhyne community, a private residential building was damaged.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, private residential buildings, farm buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Non-residential premises were damaged in the Nedryhailiv and Sumy communities.

Private homes were damaged in the Velyka Pysarivka community.

An apartment building, private residential buildings, farm buildings, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the Shostka community.

In the Znob-Novhorod community, private residential buildings, educational and medical facilities, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, an apartment building was damaged.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Bereza communities.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 more people have been evacuated from the border communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 21, six people were killed and six others were injured in the Sumy region as a result of Russian strikes on vehicles.