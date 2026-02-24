Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Counts Sales Of Products In Its Industrial Zones In 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Products totaling about four billion manat ($2.3 billion) were sold in industrial zones of Azerbaijan in 2025, of which 1.2 billion manat ($710 million) fell to exports, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov said at a press conference on the agency activities for the past year and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

According to him, compared to the previous year, production grew by 21.1% and exports by 13.4%.

He noted that today, products manufactured in the industrial zones are exported to more than 70 countries.

"As a result of all this, last year the share of industrial zones in the production of non-oil industrial products was 19.1%, and in non-oil exports-33.9%. These indicators show that industrial zones have become one of the main pillars of the non-oil economy," the official added.

