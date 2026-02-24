Azerbaijan Counts Sales Of Products In Its Industrial Zones In 2025
According to him, compared to the previous year, production grew by 21.1% and exports by 13.4%.
He noted that today, products manufactured in the industrial zones are exported to more than 70 countries.
"As a result of all this, last year the share of industrial zones in the production of non-oil industrial products was 19.1%, and in non-oil exports-33.9%. These indicators show that industrial zones have become one of the main pillars of the non-oil economy," the official added.
