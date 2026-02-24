403
UN Secretary General Says Russian Military Operation Violates Int'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the Russian military operation in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year, constitutes a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.
In a press statement issued Monday evening, Guterres described the war as a stain on the conscience and warned that it continues to pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.
He cautioned that the longer the conflict persists, the more deadly it becomes, noting that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence. According to available data, 2025 recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since the war began.
The Secretary-General reiterated his call for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.
He stressed that any peace agreement must align with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, while fully respecting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Guterres affirmed that the UN remains ready to support all efforts aimed at reaching this goal.
In a related development, a joint report issued by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank Group, the European Commission, and the UN estimated that reconstruction and recovery costs in Ukraine could reach nearly USD 588 billion over the next decade. (end)
