Kuwaiti Oil Price Falls 67 Cents To USD 68.40 Per Barrel -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell 67 cents to USD 68.40 per barrel on Monday, down from USD 69.07 on Friday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
On global markets, Brent crude dropped 27 cents to USD 71.49 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate decreased 17 cents to USD 66.31 per barrel. (end)
