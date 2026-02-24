GSMA Launches Grants Up To 200,000 Pounds For Green Mobile Tech In Emerging Markets

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) on Tuesday announced an Innovation Fund offering grants of 100,000 to 200,000 pounds to accelerate the green transition in low‐ and middle‐income countries by supporting small and growing enterprises using mobile and digital technologies.

The fund will back digital solutions that expand clean energy access, circularity, digital inclusion and climate action in low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Central and South America, and South and Southeast Asia, the GSMA said in a statement.

Enterprises will be selected if they are able to contribute at least 25 per cent matching funding and they will receive grants over 15–18 months and technical assistance.

Further they will receive support to connect with investors and build partnerships with mobile network operators, as well as monitoring and evaluation help, and visibility through GSMA platforms, the statement said.

Eligibility for application is limited to for‐profit small and growing enterprises with up to 250 employees that use mobile or digital technology as a core part of their solution. They should demonstrate commercial revenue and active users, the statement added.

Applications will remain open from February to May 2026, with a submission deadline of April 6, 2026.

“Through this Innovation Fund, we are investing directly in enterprises that are using mobile and digital technology to advance digital inclusion and enable a clean energy transition – while also scaling practical, circular solutions that extend the life of mobile devices and make connectivity more affordable for underserved communities,” said Philippe Bellordre, Acting Head of Mobile for Development, GSMA.

The Innovation Fund will support commercially viable innovations that expand access to clean energy and promote circularity in mobile devices.

Innovations include renewable energy solutions, smart metering, refurbishment models and responsible e-waste management to advance digital inclusion and industry climate action.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognising the critical role of mobile technology in enabling inclusive, sustainable development, the association said.

