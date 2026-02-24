403
Al Baraka Group Delivers Record Performance in 2025, with Total Net Income of USD 357 Million and Assets Exceeding USD 31 Billion
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I February 24, 2026
Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) (“ABG” or “Group”) continued to deliver record-breaking results, announcing its strongest financial performance in its history for the year ended 2025. The performance was driven by a robust momentum across all banking subsidiaries, a significant increase in operating income, and a qualitative expansion in commercial activities throughout the Group’s banking network.
Against an increasingly challenging and volatile global economic backdrop, the Group once again demonstrated its exceptional ability to convert uncertainty into opportunity. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 41% to USD 47 million, compared with USD 33 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting the strength of the Group’s business model and superior operational efficiency. Basic earnings per share rose to US cents 2.44 in Q4 2025, compared with US cents 1.31 in Q4 2024.
The Group also recorded a 93% increase in total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company during the last three months of 2025, reaching USD 44 million compared with USD 23 million in the corresponding period of 2024, supported by improved subsidiary performance and effective foreign exchange risk management.
Total net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew by 36% to USD 90 million, compared with USD 66 million for the same period in 2024, underscoring the strong business momentum achieved towards the year-end.
Furthermore, the Group reported a 57% increase in total comprehensive income during Q4 2025, reaching USD 85 million compared with USD 54 million for the same period in 2024, driven by enhanced subsidiary performance and prudent management of currency fluctuation risks.
For the full year 2025, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased by 21% to USD 191 million, compared with USD 157 million in 2024. Basic earnings per share for 2025 rose to US cents 12.85, compared with US cents 10.09 in the previous year, demonstrating the Group’s success in enhancing shareholder returns.
Total net income increased by 16% to reach USD 357 million in 2025, compared with USD 309 million in 2024, representing the highest annual profitability level in the Group’s history.
ABG also achieved a 264% upsurge in total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company during 2025, reaching USD 170 million compared with USD 47 million in 2024, supported by stronger subsidiary results and effective foreign currency risk management.
This strong performance reflects the Group’s continued success in executing balanced growth strategies focused on expanding high-quality financing portfolios, strengthening investment products, diversifying income streams through cross-border services—particularly trade finance—, enhancing retail banking and digital service delivery, and further improving risk, liquidity, and capital management efficiency.
Additionally, ABG recorded a 99% increase in total comprehensive income during 2025, reaching USD 293 million compared with USD 147 million in 2024, primarily driven by foreign currency translation reserves.
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and Sukuk holders increased by 10% to reach USD 1.37 billion as of end of December 2025, underscoring the strength of the Group’s capital base.
Total assets grew by 18% to reach USD 31 billion, representing the highest level since the Group’s inception. This growth was driven by strong expansion in customer deposit bases across its banking subsidiaries, particularly in Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt, which were effectively deployed into financing, investment, and commercial activities.
On this occasion, Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“2025 was not merely a year of growth; it was a year in which the Group reaffirmed its ability to consistently generate sustainable value and strong returns even in the most challenging economic environments. These record results stand as clear testimony to the resilience of our business model and the strength of our banking network spanning three continents.
We have reinforced our position as a leading and competitive financial institution while building a stronger platform for a future characterized by greater growth and innovation.”
Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“Our achievements in 2025 are the outcome of our disciplined approach centered on executing long-term strategic initiatives, making prudent investments in talent, technology, and cross-border product offerings, while simultaneously strengthening our compliance culture and enhancing operational and trade finance control frameworks. These efforts were strongly supported by continuous digital transformation initiatives through which we achieved significant milestones during 2025, with further progress underway.
Our banking subsidiaries experienced accelerated growth across multiple markets, demand for our trade solutions increased, and the contribution of our ‘Trade Finance Platform’ and ‘Borderless Banking’ initiatives continued to strengthen, enabling us to deliver unprecedented results as we enter the next phase with confidence, clarity, and resilience.”
He concluded by stating that 2025 has firmly positioned Al Baraka Group as one of the fastest-growing and among the most value-creating institutions in the global Islamic financial services industry, placing the Group on a sustainable upward trajectory that supports its regional and international expansion in the years ahead.
