Smash, reset, compete! Shang Juncheng tries Smash Room truck at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships village
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 23 February 2026: A brief pause from practice offered a different kind of release for Chinese tennis player Shang Juncheng, who visited the Smash Room truck inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships village, embracing a high-energy off-court experience ahead of tournament week in the emirate.
The 21-year-old welcomed the opportunity to step away from his usual training routine and try something new as he prepared for his opening-round match against Daniil Medvedev, who won Dubai’s ATP 500 event in 2023.
“It was a really fun experience,” said Shang, who is in Doubles action today alongside Alexander Bublik. “You don’t get to do something like this very often, so it was great to try it out. It helps release energy and clear your head before going on court.”
Shang said the physical nature of the Smash Room truck was a highlight of the session: “I smashed a few items, including some DVDs and big containers. It’s loud and intense, but in a good way – you get everything out your system in there instead of taking that frustration on to the court.”
Reflecting on the value of off-court activities during a busy tournament week, Shang noted how experiences like this can help players feel more relaxed mentally. “I think it helps you feel lighter,” he added. “As long as you stay in control when you’re playing, it’s a nice way to unwind. I’d never done anything like this before, so it was a great experience.”
Turning his focus back to the competition, Shang shared his excitement about competing in Dubai: “This tournament always has a strong field. There are a lot of great players here, so I’m really excited to be part of it. It’s my first time playing here, and hopefully I’ll be able to come back again.”
The Smash Room truck is one of several immersive activations featured within an expanded Tennis Village at this year’s Championships, offering players and fans engaging experiences alongside world-class on-court action.
The ATP 500 men’s tournament at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships runs from 23–28 February at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, featuring eight of the world’s top 20 and five former champions. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from Dh65.
