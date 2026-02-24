Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canadians in Mexico Register with Government Amid Rising Security Concerns

Canadians in Mexico Register with Government Amid Rising Security Concerns


2026-02-24 02:06:44
(MENAFN) More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Canada amid the country’s volatile security situation, according to Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday.

“As of seven o'clock this morning, 26,305 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Global Affairs Canada. That is an increase of nearly 8,000 from the same time yesterday. Registration is voluntary. We know that the actual number of Canadians in Mexico is likely much higher,” Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

She added that Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Center received 440 calls in the past 24 hours from Canadians seeking information about flights and travel advisories, including two calls regarding non-life-threatening injuries and one requesting financial assistance.

Anand said Canada updated its travel advisory to expand the list of affected areas, warning that volatility could spread, in line with guidance from partner countries. “Local authorities have, in some cases, issued a shelter in place order, and the situation remains fluid. All Canadians in affected regions should heed the direction of local authorities and travel only when it is safe to do so,” she said.

She urged Canadians abroad to register for updates, noting, “We have seen Canadians register in the thousands just in the last 24 hours.”

Anand also reported that she is in contact with her Mexican counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente, who indicated that the situation should stabilize in the coming days.

MENAFN24022026000045017640ID1110780353



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search