403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadians in Mexico Register with Government Amid Rising Security Concerns
(MENAFN) More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Canada amid the country’s volatile security situation, according to Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday.
“As of seven o'clock this morning, 26,305 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Global Affairs Canada. That is an increase of nearly 8,000 from the same time yesterday. Registration is voluntary. We know that the actual number of Canadians in Mexico is likely much higher,” Anand told reporters in Ottawa.
She added that Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Center received 440 calls in the past 24 hours from Canadians seeking information about flights and travel advisories, including two calls regarding non-life-threatening injuries and one requesting financial assistance.
Anand said Canada updated its travel advisory to expand the list of affected areas, warning that volatility could spread, in line with guidance from partner countries. “Local authorities have, in some cases, issued a shelter in place order, and the situation remains fluid. All Canadians in affected regions should heed the direction of local authorities and travel only when it is safe to do so,” she said.
She urged Canadians abroad to register for updates, noting, “We have seen Canadians register in the thousands just in the last 24 hours.”
Anand also reported that she is in contact with her Mexican counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente, who indicated that the situation should stabilize in the coming days.
“As of seven o'clock this morning, 26,305 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Global Affairs Canada. That is an increase of nearly 8,000 from the same time yesterday. Registration is voluntary. We know that the actual number of Canadians in Mexico is likely much higher,” Anand told reporters in Ottawa.
She added that Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Center received 440 calls in the past 24 hours from Canadians seeking information about flights and travel advisories, including two calls regarding non-life-threatening injuries and one requesting financial assistance.
Anand said Canada updated its travel advisory to expand the list of affected areas, warning that volatility could spread, in line with guidance from partner countries. “Local authorities have, in some cases, issued a shelter in place order, and the situation remains fluid. All Canadians in affected regions should heed the direction of local authorities and travel only when it is safe to do so,” she said.
She urged Canadians abroad to register for updates, noting, “We have seen Canadians register in the thousands just in the last 24 hours.”
Anand also reported that she is in contact with her Mexican counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente, who indicated that the situation should stabilize in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment