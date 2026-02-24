HMC Receives Special Appreciation Award At Doha Equestrian Tour 2026Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has been honoured with a special appreciation award in recognition of its role as the Official Medical Partner of the Doha Equestrian Tour (DET) 2026 – Al Shaqab, one of the Middle East's leading equestrian series.

The award was presented by President of the Olympic Council of Asia, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

On behalf of Hamad Medical Corporation, the award was received by HMC's Chief of Health Facilities Development, Hamad Al Khalifa during the event held recently.

The Doha Equestrian Tour (DET) 2026 – Al Shaqab brings together ten world-class competitions under a unified identity, showcasing Qatar's commitment to sporting excellence, cultural heritage and global leadership in equestrian sport. The series features showjumping, dressage and para-dressage, attracting top international and regional riders.

HMC played a vital role in supporting the event by providing comprehensive medical coverage through highly trained medical teams, and advanced emergency response capabilities to safeguard athletes, officials and spectators.

On receiving the award, Al Khalifa reaffirmed HMC's commitment to supporting major national sporting events and promoting health and safety across Qatar's sporting community. Al Khalifa expressed HMC's appreciation to Al Shaqab for the recognition and congratulated the organisers on the continued success of the Doha Equestrian Tour.