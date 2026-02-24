Nearly 80 Kg Of Marijuana Seized At Astara Customs Checkpoint
As a result of operational measures carried out by officers of the Astara Customs Department, a particularly large batch of narcotics has been detected and removed from illegal circulation.
AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee, that the drugs were uncovered during a thorough customs inspection of a vehicle transiting through Azerbaijan from Iran to Russia.
The truck was officially transporting a cargo declared as “lettuce.” During the inspection, which involved a canine service dog, customs officers discovered a particularly large quantity of narcotics hidden among the vegetables and disguised to evade customs control.
According to the information, the seized drugs were identified as marijuana, with a total weight of 79 kilograms and 820 grams, including packaging.
The incident is part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking routes passing through the region.
