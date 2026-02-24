IYC Protest Probe Moved To Crime Branch, President Uday Bhanu Arrested

The ongoing investigation into the Indian Youth Congress protest at the Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, authorities said on Tuesday. The Inter-State Crime Branch will now conduct further investigations into the matter, including the circumstances surrounding the protest and the arrests made in connection with it.

Youth Congress President Arrested

The move comes after Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested earlier today under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam.

Arguments Over Custody in Delhi Court

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court reserved its order on the police plea seeking seven days' custody of the Youth Congress President in connection with the AI Summit protest case. Delhi Police told the court that Chib "hatched the conspiracy" and provided logistics to protestors, adding that extended custody is required to confront him with other accused and investigate the alleged larger conspiracy.

Police described the case as one of unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy, stating that Chib directed the other accused, while several accused are currently in Jammu, Amethi and Himachal Pradesh.

Defence Opposes Custody Plea

Chib's counsel argued that custody should not be granted mechanically, pointing out that he has cooperated, joined the investigation twice, and denied knowledge of where the T-shirts used in the protest were printed. The defence added that further questioning has not yielded details and that police could obtain information without taking Chib into custody.

Delhi Police maintained that the case goes beyond T-shirts, highlighting bulk printing and coordination as part of a conspiracy. The court is expected to pronounce its order at 12:30 pm.

Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention.

He was also booked under Section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence. Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. (ANI)

