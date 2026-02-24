Holi 2026: Must-Follow Skincare Tips To Protect Your Skin Before Playing Colors

Holi is fun, but prepping your skin beforehand can prevent damage from chemical colours. Use moisturiser, sunscreen, protective clothing, and natural colours to keep your skin healthy and glowing after celebrations ends.

Holi is all about colours, joy, and lots of fun, but chemical-laden colours can really damage your skin. With just a little prep, your skin can stay healthy and glowing even after you're done playing. It's super important to take care of your skin before Holi to avoid problems like dryness, allergies, rashes, and tanning. Here are 5 easy and effective tips to protect your skin.Before you step out to play Holi, apply a good moisturiser or some coconut/mustard oil on your face, hands, and feet. This creates a protective layer on your skin, which stops the colours from seeping in. This step is a game-changer, especially for people with dry skin. Don't forget to apply oil behind your ears, around your nails, and on your neck, as these are spots where colour tends to stick.People usually play Holi during the day, so protecting your skin from the sun is a must. Make sure you apply a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher at least 20 minutes before heading out. This not only prevents tanning but also saves your skin from irritation and redness. If you're going to be out for a long time, reapplying sunscreen is a great idea.Wearing full-sleeved clothes while playing Holi keeps your skin safe from direct contact with colours. Go for cotton and loose-fitting outfits to reduce sweating and let your skin breathe. You can also use sunglasses and a hat for extra sun protection. It's best to wear closed-toe shoes or sandals to protect your feet so that colours don't touch your skin directly.Many colours available in the market today contain chemicals that can harm your skin. Always try to use only herbal or homemade natural colours. Colours made from turmeric, beetroot, and rose petals are totally safe for the skin. This reduces the risk of allergies, itching, and irritation, and your skin stays healthy even after playing Holi.Drink plenty of water before and during Holi to keep your skin hydrated. Also, include fruits, salads, and coconut water in your diet. When you're healthy from the inside, your skin automatically glows. These small things play a big role in keeping your skin safe without spoiling the fun of Holi.