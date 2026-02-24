Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Requested Deviation Due To Bad Weather Before Contact Was Lost

A tragic aviation disaster unfolded in Jharkhand after a Ranchi-to-Delhi air ambulance crashed in the forested Chatra district, killing all seven people on board. The aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 operated by Redbird Airways, was carrying a critically ill patient along with medical staff and crew when it went down shortly after takeoff, raising serious concerns about flight safety and weather conditions.

The aircraft took off from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at approximately 7:11 pm on February 23, 2026. Within about 20 to 25 minutes of departure, the plane lost contact with air traffic control (ATC), triggering alarm among aviation authorities. Before communication was lost, the pilots had reportedly requested a route deviation due to adverse weather conditions, indicating that the aircraft may have encountered turbulence or a developing storm system mid-flight.

Shortly after losing radar contact, the aircraft crashed in a remote, densely forested area near Simaria in Chatra district. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing flames rising from the crash site, suggesting a high-impact collision. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, but all seven occupants-including two pilots, doctors, a paramedic, a patient, and an attendant-were confirmed dead at the scene.

Further details revealed that the patient onboard had suffered severe burn injuries and was being transported to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. The urgency of the medical evacuation highlights the critical role air ambulances play in India's healthcare system, especially when specialised treatment is not available locally. However, the incident has also exposed vulnerabilities in emergency aviation services, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

Preliminary findings suggest that bad weather, including thunderstorms, may have played a significant role in the crash. Officials indicated that strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning were reported in the region at the time of the incident. The pilot's request for deviation further supports the likelihood that the aircraft was attempting to avoid severe weather before the situation escalated.

Authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Experts are expected to examine flight data, communication logs, weather patterns, and the aircraft's maintenance history to piece together the final moments of the flight.

The crash has also drawn attention as it marks the second air ambulance accident within a month, intensifying concerns over aviation safety protocols in emergency medical operations. Families of the victims have expressed grief and frustration, with some questioning whether better healthcare infrastructure could have prevented the need for such risky transfers.

As investigations continue, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in emergency air transport and the urgent need to strengthen both aviation safety measures and regional healthcare capabilities in India.