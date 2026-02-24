Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh To Face THESE 6 New Antagonists In Sequel Read On

There's massive buzz around Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. In Part 1, Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna) was eliminated, but now the big question is - will the sequel bring an entire army of enemies?

Character: Major Iqbal (ISI)

At the very top of the diary is the name Major Iqbal. In the film, he is described as the mastermind behind a massive conspiracy similar to 26/11. In the sequel, Ranveer Singh's character could come face-to-face with him in a direct and intense showdown.

Character: Javed Khanani

In the first part, this character was linked to a hawala network and a counterfeit currency racket. In Dhurandhar 2, the story might revolve around dismantling his entire financial network once and for all.

Character: Sajid Mir

In the film, he is described as the strategic planner behind the 26/11 attack. In the sequel, this character could become a central part of the main conflict.

Character: Abdul Bhuttavi

In Dhurandhar, he was portrayed as a prominent face of Lashkar-e-Taiba and an ideological leader. In the second part, Ranveer Singh's mission could revolve around exposing him and bringing him to justice.

Character: Azam Cheema

In Dhurandhar, he was shown as the one managing Lashkar-e-Taiba's intelligence and training network. It is expected that his role could become even more significant in the sequel.

Character: Bade Sahab

In Dhurandhar, his face was never revealed, but his name was widely discussed. Could he be the real mastermind? There is strong speculation that the sequel might finally uncover his identity.

According to reports, Emraan Hashmi may take on this role, but an official confirmation is still awaited.