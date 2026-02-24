King Of The Forgotten Darkness: A Raven's Tale Rekindles A Sealed World Of Magic, Trauma, And Reckoning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Erik Goodwyn invites readers into a layered and emotionally charged fantasy in King of the Forgotten Darkness: A Raven's Tale. Blending psychological depth with sweeping world building, the novel follows a young warrior forced to confront a past he has spent years trying to forget.

Twenty four year old Liam lives in a world free of war, a place of safety, structure, and modern comfort. He works a high rise job, moves through predictable routines, and exists in a civilization protected from the brutality of magical realms beyond sealed portals. Yet beneath the surface of this peace lies unresolved trauma. Liam is not native to this world. He fled Erentyr, a savage and enchanted land, after witnessing the slaughter of his family.

For years, the portals between worlds have remained closed, shielding civilization from Erentyr's violence and mysticism. Liam's only goal has been to live quietly and forget the horrors he escaped. That fragile stability shatters when he learns that one member of his family may still be alive.

Driven by a volatile mix of terror and hope, Liam makes the illegal decision to return to Erentyr. Crossing back into the Fairywild beauty of his homeland, he finds a realm both breathtaking and merciless. The landscape pulses with ancient magic, political tension, and dangers that test not only his strength, but his identity.

What awakens within Liam is more than fear or longing. Old instincts resurface, along with buried rage and unresolved grief. As he navigates Erentyr's shifting alliances and shadowed forces, he must confront the possibility that the darkness he fled is not only external, but also within himself.

King of the Forgotten Darkness explores themes of trauma, exile, memory, and the enduring pull of one's origins. As a psychiatrist and Jungian scholar, Goodwyn brings a distinctive psychological lens to epic fantasy, weaving archetypal depth and emotional complexity into a story of identity, shadow, and transformation. The novel's rich atmosphere and psychological nuance offer readers a fantasy that is as introspective as it is epic.

