From Athlete To Entrepreneur: MJ A. Cole Expands His Multi-Industry Ecosystem Through NDO LLC, Including The Gymchatt App

MENAFN - GetNews)



Founder of the GymChatt app and author of The Art of Self Confidence, MJ A. Cole is growing his work across business consulting, digital marketing, sports technology, and education.

Los Angeles, United States of America - February 23, 2026 - MJ A. Cole, entrepreneur and former professional athlete, is building a founder-led ecosystem across multiple industries through his company NDO LLC.

Built on principles of clarity, confidence, and disciplined execution, Cole's company brings together consulting, digital marketing, technology platforms, staffing, and service-based ventures under one unified structure.

Cole's transition from professional athletics into entrepreneurship directly shapes the operational philosophy behind every venture. His performance-driven mindset emphasizes structure, accountability, and long-term growth over short-term visibility.

“No matter the industry, the foundation is always the same confidence, structure, and execution,” said MJ A. Cole, Founder of NDO LLC.

“Everything we build is designed to help people and organizations operate with clarity and long-term intention.”







A Founder-Led Ecosystem Designed for Real-World Impact

Under Cole's leadership, his business ecosystem oversees a portfolio of businesses that each address specific operational and growth challenges.

MJ Consulting provides business consulting and strategic advisory services for founders and growth-stage companies seeking long-term scalability and structured expansion. The firm focuses on operational clarity, leadership alignment, and sustainable execution.

HG Smart Marketing is a digital marketing firm that helps doctors, physician groups, and hospitals improve their online visibility, strengthen their positioning, and grow in competitive healthcare markets.

Blue Collar Marketing provides tailored marketing solutions specially designed for law firms and blue-collar industries that are often underserved by traditional digital marketing strategies.

Eco Waste Concierge is a waste management and commercial cleaning service that supports property owners and businesses with essential operational needs in commercial and property-based environments.

Rather than operating independently without alignment, these ventures reflect Cole's centralized leadership philosophy, combining performance standards with cross-industry discipline.

Expanding into Sports and Fitness Technology

Beyond consulting and marketing, MJ A. Cole has expanded into technology platforms that enhance communication and community engagement.

GymChatt is an active fitness and gym engagement application (app) designed to strengthen communication and community building within gym environments.

The platform improves interaction between gyms, trainers, and members through structured communication tools and engagement features.

The GymChatt app also allows trainers to market themselves and sell training plans, merchandise, and classes, while helping gyms improve day-to-day engagement with members.

In addition, Cole is preparing the release of CoachChatt, an upcoming sports communication and athlete development application designed for amateur athletes, coaches, parents, and sports organizations.

The platform aims to streamline communication, track development, and improve coordination within youth and amateur sports systems.

Together, these technology initiatives reflect Cole's continued focus on performance-based environments where structure and accountability are essential.

Leadership Rooted in Discipline and Education

Cole's work extends beyond business operations into education and personal development.

As the author of“The Art of Self-Confidence”, he explores how mindset, clarity, and self-belief influence leadership, decision-making, and long-term growth. The themes in his book closely mirror the principles applied across his companies.







In addition to writing, Cole is developing structured classes and courses centered on mindset, leadership discipline, and practical execution.

These educational initiatives are positioned as actionable learning resources designed to equip entrepreneurs and professionals with real operational tools rather than motivational messaging alone.

By expanding across consulting, healthcare marketing, law firm and blue-collar marketing, property-focused services, and fitness and sports technology apps, MJ A. Cole continues to grow a connected business ecosystem with long-term strategic alignment.

About NDO LLC

NDO LLC is a diversified business group founded and led by MJ A. Cole and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company oversees ventures across consulting, digital marketing, sports and fitness technology, staffing, and property-focused services.

Its portfolio includes MJ Consulting, HG Smart Marketing, Blue Collar Marketing, Eco Waste Concierge, the GymChatt app, and the forthcoming CoachChatt application.

Guided by principles of clarity, confidence, and disciplined execution, NDO LLC develops businesses designed to address operational and growth challenges while supporting sustainable long-term performance.