Total Foundation & Roofing Recognized As A Leading Roofing Kerrville Contractor In The Texas Hill Country

Kerrville, TX - February 23, 2026 - Total Foundation & Roofing of Kerrville is strengthening its reputation as a trusted leader in Roofing services, providing high-quality roofing, foundation repair, and structural solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the Texas Hill Country. Known for its craftsmanship, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company continues to stand out in a competitive local market.

As property owners in Kerrville face unpredictable weather conditions-including hailstorms, heavy rains, and extreme Texas heat-the need for durable roofing systems has never been greater. Total Foundation & Roofing has positioned itself as a dependable contractor offering comprehensive roofing solutions tailored specifically to the region's climate and structural demands.

Raising the Standard for Roofing Kerrville

Total Foundation & Roofing provides a full range of roofing services designed to protect homes and commercial properties for the long term. From detailed roof inspections to full replacements, the company approaches every project with precision and transparency.

Homeowners searching for Roofing Kerrville solutions often need more than a quick fix-they need a contractor who understands local building codes, environmental factors, and material performance in the Hill Country climate. The company specializes in:



Residential roof replacement

Storm damage roof repair

Leak detection and repair

Hail and wind damage restoration Preventative roof inspections and maintenance



Clients frequently highlight the company's responsiveness and professionalism in reviews, noting thorough inspections, clear communication, and clean job sites. Many customers also mention how the team takes time to explain options, ensuring property owners feel confident in their decisions.

Built on Local Experience and Integrity

Unlike out-of-town storm chasers who temporarily enter the market after severe weather, Total Foundation & Roofing is locally operated and deeply rooted in the Kerrville community. That local presence allows the team to provide consistent service and long-term accountability.

“Our goal has always been to treat every home like it's our own,” said a spokesperson for Total Foundation & Roofing.“Roofing Kerrville isn't just a service area for us-it's our community. We understand the weather patterns here, the soil conditions, and the expectations homeowners have, and we build every roofing system with those factors in mind.”

This community-driven approach has helped the company earn strong customer feedback across online platforms, where clients frequently describe the team as reliable, knowledgeable, and detail-oriented.

More Than Roofing: Comprehensive Structural Solutions

While Roofing Kerrville remains a core focus, Total Foundation & Roofing offers more than just roofing services. The company's expertise extends into foundation repair, drainage correction, and waterproofing-providing property owners with complete structural protection under one trusted name.

Foundation Repair Services

Texas soil conditions are known for expansion and contraction due to moisture changes, which can cause foundation shifting. Total Foundation & Roofing addresses these issues through:



Slab foundation repair

Pier and beam repair

Foundation leveling Structural stabilization

By combining roofing and foundation expertise, the company helps homeowners protect both the top and bottom of their property-an integrated approach that sets them apart from many single-service contractors.

Drainage and Waterproofing

Water intrusion can damage both roofs and foundations if left unchecked. To prevent long-term structural problems, the company also provides:



French drain installation

Surface drainage solutions

Gutter system evaluation Waterproofing services

These services are especially important in Kerrville, where seasonal storms can quickly overwhelm poorly managed drainage systems.

Commitment to Quality Materials and Craftsmanship

Total Foundation & Roofing uses high-grade materials sourced from reputable manufacturers to ensure durability and longevity. Whether installing asphalt shingles, metal roofing systems, or performing structural reinforcements, the company prioritizes performance and reliability.

Each project begins with a comprehensive inspection, followed by a clear explanation of findings and recommended solutions. This consultative approach has earned praise from clients who value honesty and transparency throughout the process.

In addition, the company works closely with insurance providers when storm damage occurs, helping homeowners navigate claims efficiently while ensuring repairs meet industry standards.

Serving Kerrville and the Surrounding Hill Country

As Kerrville continues to grow, so does the demand for experienced contractors capable of handling both residential and commercial roofing needs. Total Foundation & Roofing proudly serves Kerrville and surrounding Hill Country communities, bringing localized expertise and dependable service to each project.

The company's consistent performance, positive customer feedback, and comprehensive service offerings have contributed to its recognition as a leading Roofing Kerrville contractor. By combining roofing excellence with foundation repair and waterproofing capabilities, Total Foundation & Roofing delivers complete structural protection tailored to the needs of Texas property owners.

A Trusted Name in Roofing Kerrville

With years of experience and a strong reputation for reliability, Total Foundation & Roofing continues to raise the bar for roofing and structural services in the region. Homeowners seeking durable solutions, professional communication, and long-term value consistently turn to the company for projects large and small.

As demand for roofing in Kerrville services grows, Total Foundation & Roofing remains focused on quality workmanship, community trust, and structural integrity-ensuring homes and businesses across the Texas Hill Country remain protected for years to come.

About Total Foundation & Roofing

Total Foundation & Roofing is a Kerrville-based contractor specializing in roofing, foundation repair, drainage solutions, and waterproofing services. The company is committed to delivering durable craftsmanship, honest communication, and reliable results for residential and commercial clients throughout Kerrville, TX and the surrounding Hill Country region.

Social Media Profiles

#

View Your Trusted Roofing Experts in Kerrville, Texas in a full screen map