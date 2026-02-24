Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia District With Glide Bombs, Injuring Civilian
“Russian forces struck the village of Komyshuvakha with glide bombs. There is destruction on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, and a fire has broken out,” the statement said.
An 87-year-old man was injured in the attack. He has received all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region with glide bombs; children among injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia, injuring five people and hitting an infrastructure facility.
