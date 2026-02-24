Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia District With Glide Bombs, Injuring Civilian

2026-02-24 12:03:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incident was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces struck the village of Komyshuvakha with glide bombs. There is destruction on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, and a fire has broken out,” the statement said.

An 87-year-old man was injured in the attack. He has received all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region with glide bombs; children among injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out a nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia, injuring five people and hitting an infrastructure facility.

