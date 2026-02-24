Associate Professor in Australian History, Flinders University

Catherine Kevin is an Associate Professor at Flinders University who teaches and researches in the fields of Australian history and feminist history, particularly the politics and experience of the reproductive body, gendered violence and cultural histories of Indigenous-settler relations. She has published many journal articles and book chapters on these topics, in addition to her book Dispossession and the Making of Jedda: Hollywood in Ngunnawal Country which was published in 2020 (Anthem Press). She is currently working on an ARC funded history of domestic and family violence in Australia since 1850 with Ann Curthoys and Zora Simic.

–present Senior Lecturer in Australian History, Flinders University

2004 University of Sydney, PhD

ExperienceEducation