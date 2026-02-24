Delhi-Leh Spicejet Flight Carrying 150 Passengers Makes Mid-Air Return Over Technical Snag

MENAFN - Live Mint) A SpiceJet flight bound for Leh was forced to turn back to the national capital on Tuesday morning after developing a technical problem mid-air, in the latest operational setback for the budget carrier. The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating as flight SG121, was carrying around 150 passengers at the time of the incident, according to a PTI report citing officials familiar with the matter.

The aircraft returned safely to Delhi, where passengers were disembarked without incident. The episode adds to mounting scrutiny over the airline's operational resilience as it simultaneously pursues fleet expansion and navigates regional airspace restrictions.

Spicejet Plane's engine issue forces precautionary return

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the Delhi-Leh service was compelled to return after experiencing a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

A source indicated that the snag was related to the aircraft's engine. No injuries were reported, and alternative travel arrangements were expected to be made for affected passengers.

Leh, located in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, requires aircraft to meet specific operational standards owing to challenging terrain and weather conditions, making technical reliability particularly critical on the route.

Fleet expansion plans amid operational pressures

The incident comes as SpiceJet works to rebuild and expand its fleet. The airline said last week it aims to increase its operational aircraft to around 60 through a mix of wet and damp leases, alongside the phased reintroduction of grounded planes.

“The airline is working towards ramping up its fleet to around 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, along with the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft,” the company said in a release.

SpiceJet's domestic market share rose to 4.3 per cent in December from 1.9 per cent in September, driven by a 56 per cent expansion in capacity during the December quarter. The airline plans to more than double capacity, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026.

However, financial headwinds persist. The carrier reported a loss of ₹269.27 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, citing higher operating costs and one-time expenses.

Bangladesh airspace restrictions add to strain

Separately, Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace over pending dues, according to sources. The restriction has resulted in longer flight paths for certain services originating from Kolkata, including routes to Guwahati and Imphal.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline was in discussions with relevant authorities.

“These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

While the precise nature of the outstanding dues has not been disclosed, data from Flightradar24 indicated that several flights were avoiding Bangladeshi airspace, taking extended routes instead.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading nearly 1 per cent lower at ₹16.81 apiece on the BSE in afternoon trade following the developments.