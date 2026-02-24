Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Age Gap Revealed: Date Of Birth, Wedding In Udaipur And Love Story

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna have finally confirmed their wedding, ending years of speculation. As fans celebrate 'Virosh', curiosity about their age gap, birthdays and wedding plans is trending online

With their wedding now official, many fans are curious about the age difference between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to publicly available information, Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, making him 36 years old. Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, and is 29 years old.

This means there is an age gap of approximately seven years between the two actors. Despite this, fans often say the difference is hardly noticeable, as both share similar energy and on-screen chemistry. Social media has been buzzing with mixed but largely celebratory reactions ever since the announcement.

The couple has chosen Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their wedding celebrations. The ceremony is set to take place in a historic palace on February 26, in the presence of close family members and selected friends.

The celebrations reportedly began on February 24 with the Haldi ceremony. A Sangeet and Mehendi function are scheduled for February 25, leading up to the main wedding on February 26.

Sources suggest that tight security arrangements have been made to ensure privacy, with strict rules in place to avoid photo leaks. A grand reception is expected to be held in Hyderabad on March 4 for members of the film industry. Celebrities from Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood are likely to attend, along with prominent political personalities.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first worked together in the hit film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and their pairing became an instant favorite among audiences.

They later reunited in Dear Comrade, which further intensified speculation about their closeness. Though rumors about their relationship circulated for years, both actors remained tight-lipped and never officially confirmed anything.

Now, with the wedding announcement under the name 'Virosh', a blend of their names, fans feel their long-standing belief in the couple has finally been validated. What began as co-stars sharing screen space has turned into one of Tollywood's most talked-about real-life love stories.