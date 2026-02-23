Canon Celebrates 23Rd Consecutive Year Of No. 1 Share Of Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. is celebrating that the company's interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 shareof the global market for 23 consecutive years from 2003 through 2025.Canon's EOS series of interchangeable‐lens digital cameras is an imaging system based on the basic concept of“Speed, Comfort, and High Image Quality,” for which the company has developed proprietary key components, including CMOS image sensors, the DIGIC image processors, and interchangeable lenses.

Putting together a wide‐ranging product lineup-from high‐performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry‐level models that allow users to enjoy full‐scale shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of 1132 RF and EF lenses that enable a wealth of creative expression-Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Digital Rebel / EOS 300D / EOS Kiss Digital (product name varies by region) in September 2003. By launching this groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, Canon spurred growth in the digital SLR market, capturing the top share of the global market and heralding the age of digital SLR cameras.

Canon has since continued to introduce innovative products, including the professional model EOS-1D series, as well as the EOS 5D series, which played a leading role in popularizing video recording with digital SLR cameras.

In October 2018, the company launched the EOS R System, which further expands the boundaries of visual expression, followed by the full‐frame mirrorless EOS R5-the world's first3 camera to feature 8K video recording, released in July 2020, and the flagship EOS R1, released in November 2024, which combines advanced autofocus performance, high image quality, and high reliability to meet the demanding needs of professionals. Canon continues to pursue new possibilities in imaging expression.

In 2025, Canon expanded the EOS R System even further by releasing the APS‐C mirrorless EOS R50 V (May 2025), the first model in the new EOS V series that offers creative video functions, along with the full‐frame mirrorless EOS R6 Mark III (November 2025), which condenses excellent shooting performance into a single camera to meet the wide‐ranging needs of advanced amateur users.

In addition, Canon released seven models of RF lenses4 in 2025. Through these continued efforts to enhance the EOS R System, Canon secured the No. 1 global market share for interchangeable‐lens digital cameras for the 23rd consecutive year since 20031.

Going forward, Canon will continue to refine its proprietary imaging technologies while bringing fulfillment and excitement to people's daily lives as well as promoting the spread of photo and video culture by providing products, services, and solutions that meet its customers' diverse needs.

1 Based on a Canon survey

2 Types of lenses sold vary according to each market. Includes 4 types of extenders. Among lenses announced as of February 24, 2026.

3 Among digital interchangeable‐lens cameras released prior to July 8, 2020. Based on a Canon survey

4 RF lenses released in 2025 (including RF Cinema lenses) are: RF16‐28mm F2.8 IS STM (February 2025), RF20mm F1.4 L VCM (April 2025), RF75‐300mm F4‐5.6 (May 2025), RF‐S14‐30mm F4‐6.3 IS STM PZ (July 2025), RF85mm F1.4 L VCM (September 2025), CN5×11 IAS T/R1 (November 2025), RF45mm F1.2 STM (November 2025)-for a total of seven models

5 Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

