Silver Wave Analysis 23 February 2026
– Silver broke resistance zone
– Likely to rise to resistance level 92.50
Silver recently broke the resistance zone between resistance level 86.9 (which stopped the earlier correction from the start of February) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction 2 from January.
The breakout of the resistance level 86.9 should accelerate the active minor impulse wave 3 from the start of February.-p
Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 92.50 (top of wave b from the start of this month).
