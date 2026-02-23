Silver Wave Analysis 23 February 2026

– Silver broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 92.50

Silver recently broke the resistance zone between resistance level 86.9 (which stopped the earlier correction from the start of February) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction 2 from January.

The breakout of the resistance level 86.9 should accelerate the active minor impulse wave 3 from the start of February.

-p

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 92.50 (top of wave b from the start of this month).