Florida Home Insurance Shock Continues In 2026 With Some Policies Jumping 20% Or More
Several factors converge to create this unprecedented pressure on Florida homeowners. Insurers pass a significant portion of their rising reinsurance costs directly to you. Additionally, the high cost of materials and labor means that replacing a home today is much more expensive than it was just three years ago. While the state passed reform laws like SB 2-A to curb litigation, the results have reached homeowners unevenly. Therefore, many residents still pay the price for a market that is only beginning to find its footing.How to Fight Back Against Excessive Hikes
You do not have to simply accept the first number your current carrier provides. There are still ways to find relief, but you must perform the legwork that most people avoid. To begin, you should request a wind mitigation inspection to qualify for credits that can significantly lower your premiums. You can also check whether you qualify for a Citizens Property Insurance policy, which includes legally capped rate increases. Furthermore, consider a higher hurricane deductible if you maintain a solid emergency fund. Finally, you should bundle your home and auto policies to secure every possible discount.Surviving the Insurance Crisis
The current insurance climate is a major hurdle, but you can manage it with the right information. Staying informed about legislative changes and market shifts allows you to make the best decisions for your family's future. Remember that your home is your most significant asset, and protecting it is worth the extra effort required to navigate this crisis. We are all in this together, and by sharing information, we can help each other find the best paths forward. You should keep shopping until you find a policy that fits your budget.
How much did your premium change this year, and are you planning to stay in Florida? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment