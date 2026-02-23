Uttarakhand CM Orders SOP For Govt Employee Safety After Dehradun Row

CM Orders SOP for Staff Safety

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of officers, employees, and teachers at government offices and workplaces.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, the direction comes in the wake of concerns raised over a February 21 incident at the Directorate of Elementary Education in Dehradun. The issue was brought to the Chief Minister's notice during a meeting with office bearers of the Uttarakhand Officers, Employees and Teachers Front at his official residence on Monday. They urged the state government to take strict and immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to ensure a secure working environment for all personnel.

CM Dhami said the government has always been committed to the dignity and security of its personnel.

Directives to Police

The Chief Minister called the Chief Secretary and instructed that an SOP be prepared for the safety of officers, employees, and teachers. He also directed the Director General of Police to ensure robust security arrangements at government offices and to take swift legal action in such cases.

Additionally, CM Dhami instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, to take action as per rules against those responsible for the incident at the Directorate of Education.

The Incident at Directorate of Education

Earlier this week, a confrontation occured at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Education when BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters allegedly assaulted the Director of Primary Education, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, during a dispute over the renaming of a school.

Naudiyal, who sustained head injuries and was rushed to Coronation Hospital, claimed the MLA and roughly 25 associates entered his office, verbally abused him, and turned to physical violence after being told that school name changes require state government approval.

However, the BJP MLA refuted any claims of assault, saying that the officer had "misbehaved" with him and a family who had come to ask him about the name change of the school.

