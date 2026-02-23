Lbank Exchange Will List KPFREE (KF)
|Category
|Percentage
|Public Sale
|40%
|Team & Developers
|15%
|Partnerships & Ecosystem
|15%
|Marketing & Community
|10%
|Reserve
|10%
|Others
|10%
Roadmap
H1 2025
Official project launch
Smart contract deployment and token issuance
Whitepaper and website publication
Initial partnerships and community growth
Exchange listing preparation
H2 2025
Major exchange listing discussions
Beta launch of collateral lending services
Multichain bridge integration
DAO governance test launch
DeFi staking feature introduction
H1 2026
Full DAO governance activation
Global RWA platform integration
Real asset trading marketplace prototype launch
Expanded global marketing initiatives
Tokenized asset products targeting institutional participants
H2 2026 and Beyond
Complete RWA financial ecosystem expansion
Technology alliances with global asset management platforms
Regulation compliant legal framework implementation
Sustainable token economy operation
Launch of KPFREE based physical investment fund products
Learn More About KPFREE (KF)
Website:
X:
Telegram:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website:
Twitter:
Telegram:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
For media requests, please contact:
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: LBank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment