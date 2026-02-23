Both Ukraine And Russia Seek U.S. Support, Says Budanov
“Let's be honest: neither side wants to lose the United States. That is the truth and a fact,” he said.
Budanov noted that the U.S. has all the tools necessary to find common ground with both parties.
Earlier, Budanov stated that the Ukrainian delegation raised the issue of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during trilateral talks in Geneva. So far, Russia has not given a definitive response.Read also: Next round of trilateral talks to take place closer to February 27 – Budanov
As reported by Ukrinform, the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17–18. The next round is expected around February 27.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment