Both Ukraine And Russia Seek U.S. Support, Says Budanov

“Let's be honest: neither side wants to lose the United States. That is the truth and a fact,” he said.

Budanov noted that the U.S. has all the tools necessary to find common ground with both parties.

Earlier, Budanov stated that the Ukrainian delegation raised the issue of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin during trilateral talks in Geneva. So far, Russia has not given a definitive response.

As reported by Ukrinform, the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17–18. The next round is expected around February 27.

