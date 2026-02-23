Verisk Analytics, Inc. Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSK) (“Verisk” or the“Company”), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced the pricing of an offering of $500 million of 4.450% Senior Notes due 2031 (the“2031 Notes”) and $500 million of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2036 (the“2036 Notes” and, together with the 2031 Notes, the“Notes”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on February 26, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay some or all of the $500 million of borrowings outstanding under its senior, unsecured 364-day term loan facility and $750 million of borrowings outstanding under its existing syndicated revolving credit facility, which borrowings, together with $250 million of cash on hand, funded the prepayment amounts for the repurchases under its accelerated share repurchase agreements, and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2023. The offering of the Notes is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, e-mail...; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, e-mail...; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, email:...; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For example, statements regarding the expected closing of the offering and the expected use of proceeds from the offering are forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements can be found in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what the Company projected. Any forward-looking statement in this release reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations 201-469-4327... Media Alberto Canal Verisk Public Relations 201-469-2618...