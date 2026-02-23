Trump Promises Long State Of The Union Speech

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday night (early Wednesday morning local India time) and he said it will be lengthy.

“It is going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about,” Trump said at an event in the East Room of the White House.

The speech comes at a tense moment in Washington. The Supreme Court has struck down most of Trump's global tariff programme. The ruling has revived debate over presidential trade powers.

Trump has not backed down. Over the weekend, he raised a 10 per cent replacement import fee to 15 per cent.

“Congress has basically given the executive [branch] a lot of authority on tariffs,” Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, said on CNN.

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis said the decision reaffirmed constitutional checks.

“Today's ruling affirms, despite all the noise of the moment, that the Founders' system of checks and balances remains strong nearly 250 years later,” he wrote on X.

“Several questions remain unanswered, including what happens to the revenue already collected and how the Administration may use alternative authorities to impose tariffs,” Curtis added.“Looking ahead, it is critical that we provide the clarity and predictability businesses need.”

Trump criticised the justices who ruled against him.

“I think that foreign interests are represented by people that I believe have undue influence, have a lot of influence, over the Supreme Court,” he said.“Whether it's through fear or respect or friendships, I don't know, but I know some of the people that were involved on the other side, and I don't like them. I think they're real slimeballs.”

The address also comes amid renewed focus on investigations linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal said she will bring Marijke Chartouni, an Epstein survivor and constituent, as her guest.

“Thirty years after the FBI first ignored reports of Epstein's crimes, Pam Bondi's Justice Department continues to fiddle rather than hold perpetrators to account - even as other countries act decisively,” Chartouni said.

“I am attending the State of the Union tonight to remind the House, the Senate, and the Executive that survivors will not remain silent through this continued institutional failure,” she said.

“This injustice cannot be buried, and we will continue to make our voices heard, at every opportunity, until there is truth and accountability for every survivor of Epstein and his ring.”

Jayapal said she will not attend the speech.

“While I will not be attending this year's State of the Union, I am glad to be hosting Marijke to ensure that survivors of Epstein's horrific abuse are in the room,” she said.

Trump has also ordered the movement of US military combat and support assets towards the Middle East. He is weighing a possible second round of strikes in Iran. Talks on Iran's nuclear programme are expected to resume this week.

Recent data showed economic growth slowed to 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025. It was 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter. A Washington Post-IPSOS-ABC News poll conducted Feb. 12–17 found 60 per cent disapproved of how Trump is handling the job.

The State of the Union is required by the US Constitution. The president outlines priorities and assesses the nation's condition before Congress. Lawmakers invite guests to highlight key issues.