Ukraine Introduces Updated 200-Hryvnia Banknotes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NBU press service reported this.

“In the upper right corner on the reverse side of the modified 200-hryvnia banknotes, there is a patriotic slogan: 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes,” the statement said.

All other design and security features of these banknotes match those of the 200-hryvnia banknotes issued in 2019.

It is noted that the National Bank will begin issuing these modified banknotes to Ukrainian banks, cash collection companies, and cash processing companies on February 25, 2026, to ensure their circulation.

Citizens do not need to exchange 200-hryvnia banknotes of the previous model for the modified banknotes.

As legal tender, they will remain in circulation alongside 200-hryvnia banknotes of previous years of manufacture and are mandatory for acceptance for all types of payments and for crediting to accounts.

As reported, in August 2024, on the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the National Bank began issuing modified banknote s of the national currency with the slogan“Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!” Modified banknotes of 500, 1000, 50, and 20 hryvnia have already been put into circulation.