Griffithlaw Injury Lawyers Announces A New Scholarship

Franklin, Tennessee – GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers and its scholarship selection committee invite students to apply for the new The Road Ahead: New Driver Preparedness Scholarship. This scholarship, valued at $2,500, encourages undergraduate and graduate students at accredited United States trade schools, colleges, and universities to discuss how new drivers can improve their safety on the road.

Eligibility



The scholarship is open to any current high school senior, vocational student, college student, or graduate student who is a legal resident of the United States residing in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia and who is enrolled in a vocational program or a two to four-year post-secondary institution.

Employees of GriffithLaw, their immediate families (parent, child, sibling, and spouse), and persons living in the same households of such individuals (whether related or not), are not eligible to participate in the competition.

Candidates for this scholarship should have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher and be in good overall academic standing. Proof of Tennessee residence or a Tennessee College student account will be needed before the scholarship check is issued to the institution of the scholarship winner's choice.

Applicants should create a video between three and five minutes long discussing the best practices that can protect new drivers and the people on the road around them. Students can use media editing tools and copyright-free materials to increase the visual appeal of their videos.

However, students may not use AI to create their videos wholesale, create fake actors for their videos, supplement their voices, or write their scripts. The inappropriate use of AI to create a video for The Road Ahead: New Driver Preparedness Scholarship will result in a student's application being removed from the applicant pool.

The scholarship selection committee looks forward to awarding The Road Ahead: New Driver Preparedness Scholarship's $2,500 to a student who thoroughly and compassionately shares advice that can improve new drivers' safety on the road. Students have until May 31, 2026, to complete their applications and submit them for consideration. Only a single recipient will be chosen for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Unfortunately, GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers cannot consider late applications or applications submitted without all of the required materials. Interested students should visit the scholarship's terms and conditions page for more information about qualifying criteria and materials to include in their scholarship packet.

The scholarship selection committee with GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers reserves up to three months to choose a winner from the applicant pool. Please do not reach out to GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers during this time, as the team cannot answer questions, calls, or emails about the status of a student's application.

Upon choosing its winner, the firm will announce its scholarship recipient online via a blog post and press release. Students can keep an eye on the GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers website for updates.

The personal injury lawyers with GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers wish applicants luck as they help new drivers prepare to tackle unexpected dangers on the road.

Disclaimer:

By applying for and accepting this scholarship, the selected recipient agrees that their name, likeness, photograph, school, and scholarship submission may be featured on GriffithLaw's scholarship webpage and related marketing materials, including the firm's website and social media, without additional compensation.

The recipient will be notified by email from ... no later than June 15, 2026. Applicants are responsible for providing accurate contact information and monitoring their email. Failure to respond within the stated timeframe may result in forfeiture of the award.

GriffithLaw reserves the right to verify eligibility, disqualify applicants who provide false information, and modify or cancel the scholarship if necessary. The scholarship is void where prohibited by law, and the recipient is responsible for any applicable taxes. By applying, applicants release GriffithLaw from any claims related to participation in or acceptance of the scholarship.

