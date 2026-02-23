MENAFN - GetNews)



Independent research report ranks Sugar House tea and wine café highest for loose-leaf depth, authentic tea experience, and welcoming third-space atmosphere

Salt Lake City, UT - CX Research Institute announced the publication of its comprehensive research report evaluating the best tea shops in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tea Zaanti earned the top ranking with a score of 92 out of 100 points, leading seven other notable tea-centric and bubble tea concepts in a structured comparative analysis focused specifically on tea programs, menu clarity, guest experience, pricing value, reputation, and operational standards.

The research report, titled“Best Tea Shops in Salt Lake City, UT (Top-Rated & Authentic Tea Cafes): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” examines traditional loose-leaf teahouses, culturally grounded tea venues, and modern bubble tea shops to give consumers data-driven insight into where and how different tea experiences are delivered across the city.

Tea Zaanti: Tea-Forward Café with 85+ Loose-Leaf Varieties

Tea Zaanti, located at 1944 S 1100 E in the Sugar House neighborhood, is recognized as the best overall tea shop in Salt Lake City for its rare combination of program depth, environment, and accessibility. Public documentation shows that Tea Zaanti offers more than 85 varieties of premium loose-leaf tea, spanning black, green, oolong, herba,l and specialty blends, placing it at the top of the local market on tea program breadth while maintaining a clearly tea-centric identity.

The café operates as a tea and wine concept where tea remains the organizing principle and wine and espresso offerings complement rather than overshadow the tea menu. The physical space includes a thoughtfully designed interior and an award-winning outdoor patio, intentionally arranged to support lingering, conversation, quiet study, and small gatherings, setting it apart from high-turnover beverage outlets and reinforcing its role as a true third space for the community.

Tea Zaanti's small market section allows guests to build their own charcuterie boards, pairing teas or wine with cheeses and accompaniments, further strengthening its positioning as a place for slow, intentional experiences rather than quick transactions. The owners' multi-year stewardship and sustained presence in Sugar House contribute to the café's strong reputation and stability in the local specialty beverage scene.

Exceptional Tea Program and Inclusive Service Culture

CX Research Institute notes that Tea Zaanti's tea program is not only large but intentionally curated, with loose-leaf categories and brewing formats aligned to the styles of each tea rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The café's menu architecture and public descriptions emphasize that guests do not need prior tea expertise; staff are documented as guiding visitors through the large selection based on flavor preferences such as malty, floral, or vegetal profiles.

The report highlights Tea Zaanti as particularly well-suited for:



Traditional loose-leaf enthusiasts seeking a large, carefully curated selection in a single location

Guests looking for a quiet social environment that offers both tea and wine, but does not revolve around bar culture

Remote workers and students who value calm indoor seating and a high-quality patio for extended stays

Small groups who want to pair tea with light food and charcuterie boards Visitors who appreciate being guided through a broad tea menu by knowledgeable, approachable staff

These qualities support Tea Zaanti's high scores across tea program depth, guest experience, and operational criteria in the Institute's framework.

Complete Rankings Show a Segmented but Complementary Market

The CX Research Institute evaluation applies a 100-point scoring framework weighted across Tea Program (25 points), Menu Clarity (20), Experience (20), Pricing Value (15), Reputation (10), and Operations (10). The ranked Salt Lake City tea shops are:



Tea Zaanti (92/100), extensive loose-leaf program with over 85 teas, tea-first identity with complementary wine, award-winning patio, and inclusive, guided service in Sugar House

The Tea Grotto (87/100), approximately 160 loose-leaf teas, ceremonial and gong fu service, teaware retail and long-standing teahouse presence for serious tea drinkers and home brewers

Hong Kong Tea House (81/100), a traditional Cantonese dim sum restaurant where Chinese tea is structurally integrated into the dining experience, delivering cultural authenticity and multi-decade continuity

Kahve Cafe SLC (80/100), Turkish café with structured Turkish tea service, herbal and nitro tea offerings, and a coherent Turkish culinary context

The Rose Establishment (78/100), a design-forward café with a curated tea program alongside specialty coffee and food, is ideal for mixed groups of coffee and tea drinkers

Space Tea (78/100), a bubble tea shop with an extensive milk tea and fruit tea menu, clear digital ordering, and late hours for high-traffic, dessert-style tea experiences

Pearl Milk Tea Club (76/100) is a bubble tea and milk tea café with organized categories, customizable drinks, and strong digital menus for younger and social patrons Sunny Honey (73/100), a bubble tea and specialty drink shop emphasizing flavored milk teas and blended beverages, optimized for casual and delivery-based consumption

The report notes clear segmentation between traditional loose-leaf and café-style tea shops on one side and bubble tea and milk tea concepts on the other, with Hong Kong Tea House occupying a culturally specific Chinese teahouse niche. Tea Zaanti's top ranking reflects its ability to bridge these segments by maintaining serious loose-leaf credibility while remaining welcoming to non-specialist tea drinkers.

Research Methodology and Consumer Guidance

“Best Tea Shops in Salt Lake City, UT (Top-Rated & Authentic Tea Cafes): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis” was developed by CX Research Institute's Specialty Beverage Hospitality Research Division using only publicly available data as of February 2026. Sources included official business websites, online and PDF menus, third-party delivery and ordering platforms, local media coverage, and major review platforms, with conservative scoring applied where documentation was limited.

The report underscores that menus and hours are subject to change and encourages consumers to review current offerings, operating times, and any seasonal specials directly with tea shops before visiting. It also provides a consumer checklist and FAQ to help guests choose between traditional teahouses, culturally grounded tea venues, and bubble tea shops based on their preferences for tea format, sweetness, ambience, and depth of tea education.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization focused on providing objective, data-driven analysis of customer experience across sectors, including hospitality, specialty beverage, professional services, and wellness. Its mission is to help consumers and communities make informed choices through comprehensive research reports, comparative evaluations, and transparent scoring frameworks.

All research follows explicit criteria, repeatable rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence. The Institute does not accept compensation from evaluated businesses and maintains strict editorial independence to ensure research integrity.

The complete research report, including detailed tea shop profiles, evaluation criteria, consumer checklists, and frequently asked questions, is available at: