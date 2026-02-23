IMARA Cookbook Released In Paperback: Restaurant Recipes For Home

MENAFN - GetNews)The recently released paperback edition of“IMARA Cookbook – Secrets from Our Restaurant Kitchen” has been available since February 21, 2026. Author Ina Grawert and co-author Genaro Reinecke are now making the Spanish-Moroccan fusion cuisine of the former Hamburg restaurant IMARA available to a wider audience in softcover format. The paperback is available for €26 on Amazon. Hardcover and eBook editions are also available.







The cookbook brings the most popular IMARA dishes into home kitchens as authentic restaurant recipes. A total of 52 recipes across 164 pages demonstrate how professional cuisine can be recreated at home - clearly explained and crafted with high-quality ingredients.

For over ten years, IMARA was a distinctive meeting place in Hamburg: a restaurant bar lounge that combined Spanish and Moroccan culinary traditions and consistently served its dishes as tapas, or“share plates.” The concept centered around shared dining, conversation, and culinary diversity.

“Many of our guests wanted to recreate IMARA's dishes at home,” says author and founder Ina Grawert.“This cookbook grew directly from that desire - to share our cuisine and our philosophy of togetherness beyond the restaurant.”

From the very beginning, IMARA placed strong emphasis on fresh, house-made dishes and sustainable processes. That same philosophy is reflected throughout the cookbook.

As part of the launch, the eBook is currently being offered free of charge for a limited time on Amazon.

The IMARA Cookbook is aimed at home cooks, food enthusiasts, former guests of the restaurant, and anyone who appreciates distinctive cuisine. It also makes an excellent gift.

Review copies and interview requests are available upon request.