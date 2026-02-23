Marchenko Meets Newly Appointed French President's Envoy For Ukraine's Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Finance reported the meeting, according to Ukrinform.

Marchenko expressed hope for further strengthening and continuation of Ukrainian-French partnership in financial support, recovery, and investment.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of financial assistance to Ukraine from France and the EU, French participation in restoring critical infrastructure, and cooperation within international financial instruments.

The minister thanked France for its comprehensive support since the start of the full-scale war, including grants and loans, guarantees for strategic state-owned companies, contributions to international funds, and decisions on debt payment deferrals.

Marshal of Polish Sejm names key topics of UkraineConference in Gdańsk

Muriele Lacoue-Labarthe confirmed France's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine's financial stability, reform implementation, and reconstruction.

As reported earlier, France is allocating an additional EUR 70 million to support projects in Ukraine under the Support Fund for Critical Infrastructure. Nineteen projects in energy, healthcare, water supply, infrastructure, and demining will be implemented with French financial backing, totaling EUR 200 million

Photo gov