MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) Closes the Market

February 23, 2026 4:39 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Ken Gray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) and their executive team, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 10th anniversary of being listed on TSX.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



Petrus is a Calgary-based oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas and light oil assets in Western Canada, concentrated in Alberta's Deep Basin. The Company's strategy combines disciplined capital allocation, measured organic growth and strategic acquisitions to support a strong and profitable production base with long-term development opportunities, while preserving financial flexibility across commodity cycles. Through the successful execution of this strategy, Petrus continues to build on its track record of delivering consistent returns and creating shareholder value.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsay Hatcher

VP, Commercial & Corporate Development

...

587-349-5823

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange