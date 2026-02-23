Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) Closes The Market
February 23, 2026 4:39 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Ken Gray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) and their executive team, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 10th anniversary of being listed on TSX.
Petrus is a Calgary-based oil and gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas and light oil assets in Western Canada, concentrated in Alberta's Deep Basin. The Company's strategy combines disciplined capital allocation, measured organic growth and strategic acquisitions to support a strong and profitable production base with long-term development opportunities, while preserving financial flexibility across commodity cycles. Through the successful execution of this strategy, Petrus continues to build on its track record of delivering consistent returns and creating shareholder value.
Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
