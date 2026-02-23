GEMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GEMI) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On September 12, 2025, Gemini conducted its initial public offering, selling 15,937,501 shares of Class A common stock priced at $28.00. Then, on February 17, 2026, Gemini disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission“that it will be parting ways with each of Marshall Beard, Chief Operating Officer, Dan Chen, Chief Financial Officer, and Tyler Meade, Chief Legal Officer, each effective as of February 17, 2026[.]” On this news, the price of Gemini shares declined by $0.97 per share, or approximately 12.83%, from $7.56 per share on February 13, 2026 to close at $6.59 on February 17, 2026.

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

