Women Values Society Launches Weekly Secular Ethics & Values Discussions For Families At Sunday Dinner

The Women Values Society (WVS) today announced a global initiative designed to help families and women-led organizations introduce structured, secular ethics, morals, and values discussions with weekly topics. The model proposes a simple but consistent format: families meeting once a week, during Sunday dinner, to reflect on core values, interpersonal challenges, and shared expectations.

According to WVS, the initiative was developed in response to increasing interest from mothers, educators, and community leaders seeking practical, non-ideological tools to support children's moral development. The organization notes that many families express a desire for guided conversations that strengthen communication and help children understand everyday ethical decision-making. The weekly format is intended to make the practice predictable and sustainable, while remaining flexible enough to accommodate different cultural and household environments.

The framework outlines topics that can be adapted for families with children of varying ages, including themes related to responsibility, respect, fairness, and empathy. Each topic includes open-ended prompts that encourage reflection without promoting a specific doctrine or worldview. WVS explains that this approach is meant to support families in initiating meaningful conversations without requiring specialized training or professional facilitation.

Women's organizations are also invited to incorporate the model into their programs as a community-building tool. WVS states that many organizations have expressed interest in resources that support preventive approaches to social and behavioral challenges. By encouraging early discussions at home, the initiative aims to create conditions that prevent conflicts, misunderstandings, and communication gaps from escalating.

To accompany the rollout, WVS has introduced a collection of supporting materials, including guidelines for structuring discussions, recommended sequences of topics, and templates for families or organizations that wish to document progress. The materials also outline strategies for making conversations accessible to younger children and for ensuring that sessions remain inclusive and non-judgmental.

As part of the broader launch, WVS has also released a companion publication, THINK Women's Enlightenment, available on Amazon, which expands on the rationale behind the initiative. The book provides examples of value-centered dialogue, frameworks for incorporating secular ethics, morals, and values into everyday situations, and additional guidance for women's groups that wish to adapt the model for local programming. While the book is optional, WVS explains that it helps contextualize the long-term goals of the initiative.

Early participants in the program have reported benefits such as improved communication, clearer expectations within the household, and greater engagement from children during family discussions. WVS notes that these reports are anecdotal but reflect promising outcomes aligned with the initiative's preventive goals.

In the coming months, the organization plans to collaborate with additional community partners, educators, and women-led groups to observe how the model functions in diverse environments. WVS also intends to gather feedback that may contribute to future refinements of the framework.

WVS emphasizes that the initiative is designed to be globally adaptable, secular in structure, and easy for families to adopt without external instruction. The organization envisions long-term expansion as more women's groups and households integrate weekly value-focused conversations into their routines.

Additional information, access to materials, and inquiries about collaboration opportunities are available on the Women Values Society website. Please download the Women Values Society app from your Play store.

Learn more at womenvaluessociety.