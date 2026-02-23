Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The 47Th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 47Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2:15 pm ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar's website at . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”), formerly known as The Gray Casualty & Surety Company. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

